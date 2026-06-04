LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fresh off a Game 1 Stanley Cup Final win, the Vegas Golden Knights are making headlines on and off the ice — and one local shop is turning the team's "most hated" reputation into a T-shirt fans can't get enough of.

WATCH | VGK merch: Local shop turns 'most hated' title into fan-favorite tees

Vegas Golden Knights gear: Local shop turns 'most hated' team title into must-have merch

A RotoWire poll found Nevada is the only state rooting for the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup, with the rest of the country backing the opposing team. That sentiment helped inspire a new design from NuWorld Graphics, a Las Vegas print shop that has been creating Golden Knights merchandise since the team's inaugural season.

Owner Tyler Vingino said the shop leans into the team's underdog-against-the-world identity.

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"We're a very successful team and we want to kind of lean into that in a more positive way and it's really just Vegas versus everyone at this point, especially what we see against the Canes. Everyone wants to see us lose, but we just keep winning, so which is awesome. When I see people out about wearing those shirts, it really makes me happy and it makes the whole team happy here as well too," Vingino said.

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The latest shirt is a 4-color print, and Vingino said the designs have only gotten better over the years — including an Elvis-themed design the shop produced for the team.

"I mean to be able to either come up with some of these designs in house or work with them when they send us over the designs and be able to print it and bring it to life for them, it's a really awesome feeling and we're really blessed here at the shop," Vingino said.

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The shirts are available at City National Arena and T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tomorrow night at 4 p.m. on Channel 13.

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