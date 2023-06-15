Vegas Golden Knights fans flock to Arsenal at City National Arena to purchase VGK memorabilia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, the City of Las Vegas saw an outpour of support from Vegas Golden Knights fans as they flocked to the Arsenal at City National Arena in Summerlin and the Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

"How much did you spend on all of this?" KTNV reporter, Shakeria Hawkins, asked a customer.

"Right now, it looks like two, three hundred dollars," said VGK fan, Rollie Gibs.

Fans are snapping up championship merchandise in abundance to show their support for the Vegas Golden Knights after their Stanley Cup win.

"I bought the shirts to wear to support the team. It's all about the team," Gibs said.

"Pucks, shirts, there's a great long-sleeve shirt with a zipper in the front, whatever we can get to commemorate the win," said VGK fan Wendy Powell.

Fans gathered at the arsenal shop on Monday, which opened at 10 a.m. However, some passionate fans have waited since 7 a.m. to secure their spot in line to purchase championship merchandise. The store only allowed groups of around 50 people at a time to enter.

"I was expecting a line. I was thinking about getting here earlier, but I was like, it might not be too bad, but everyone is here. The whole city is waiting in line here and at the arena," Joe Peters said.

Store employees say many items were selling out quickly, but they assure customers they will restock on Friday. Reporter Shakeria Hawkins had the opportunity to speak with a few shoppers, and they shared their excitement about the cup win and desire to show support for the team.

"Thanks to all the knights for bringing home the Stanley Cup. Las Vegas is the town for sports. Thanks again, guys; we love you," said a fan.

The store is preparing for a busy couple of days.