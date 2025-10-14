LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 83-year-old Vegas Golden Knights super fan has completed her bucket list.

After beating Stage 4 colon cancer, Sherry Hernandez set out to make a bucket list fit not for a king — but a Vegas Golden Knight.

Decked out in glitter and gold, Hernandez had three items on her bucket list:



Beat cancer Get the dream seats at a Golden Knights game Receive a puck or stick from the team

Watch: Sherry Hernandez shares how the Golden Knights helped her check off the final two goals

Vegas Golden Knights fan beats cancer, and the team helps check off her bucket list

"My doctor said, 'Sherry, you're in for the fight of your life'…and he was right," Hernandez said.

Now cancer-free, Hernandez said she's living proof that sometimes the biggest wins aren't scored in the arena.

"I had a second chance to live, so I took advantage of all the treatment. The chemo was ugly, but we made it through," Hernandez said.

With her cancer battle won, the Golden Knights stepped in to help with an epic assist. When they saw Hernandez's list for themselves in T-Mobile Arena, the team knew what they had to do.

"They tapped on the glass, and then they handed me a puck, and I couldn't believe it!" Hernandez said.

But the team wasn't finished. A Golden Knights executive approached with one final surprise: a stick from player Jack Eichel.

Hernandez's niece Irene Wandke tells me every game at T-Mobile Arena is rowdy, but getting her aunt's bucket list completed was "the cherry on top."

"It was so awesome. We made so many memories of her together, and this was just one more way to do something for Sherry, who does something for everyone," Wandke said.

Hernandez praised the Golden Knights for their community involvement.

"They give back. Everywhere you go...you see them supporting some event, some charity. They are just awesome," Hernandez said.

When I asked her if she could add anything to her bucket list, Hernandez said the only thing she wants now is to meet Jack Eichel.

