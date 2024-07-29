Vance heads to Nevada on a swing-state tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will make his first visit to Nevada Tuesday as part of a western campaign trip through swing states.

Vance, who is facing criticism over a comment about America being governed by "childless cat ladies", will appear at events in Reno on Tuesday morning and Henderson in the afternoon. Afterward, he'll head to Arizona.

Although most of the focus on the 2024 campaign has centered on the so-called Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, Nevada and Arizona are swing states that could affect both parties' path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris, now the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party following incumbent Joe Biden's decision July 20 to drop out of the race, has visited Nevada six times this year alone. Former President Donald Trump has also held rallies in the state, most recently at Sunset Park in June.

Democrats have scheduled a news conference July 29 to discuss abortion and charges that Trump and Vance plan to ban abortion nationwide if they're elected in November. Trump has said he prefers the issue be left to the states.

In Nevada, a voter-ratified state law protects abortion rights up to the 26th week of pregnancy, and afterwards if a woman's life is threatened. Voters will get a chance in November to start the process of amending the state constitution with similar language.

Polls show abortion rights are a winning issue for Democrats, especially given the patchwork of laws that have gone into effect after the 2021 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Vance is expected to talk about one of the Republicans' top issues — inflation and the economy.