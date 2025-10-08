Valley resident battles persistent sewage plant odors near her home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Valley woman living between two major sewage treatment plants says the constant foul smell outside her home has become unbearable.

Millicent Fila, who has lived near the Clark County Water Reclamation District's largest treatment facility for the past five years, said the odor problem has worsened significantly over the last four years.

"We can't go outside most of the time just to walk the dog without it stenching like a sewer. I mean, just like at the bottom pit of a sewer," Fila said.

Fila's home sits between the valley's largest sewer plant and the City of Las Vegas sewage plant. She said the stench is particularly unbearable at night, affecting her quality of life and that of her neighbors.

"Then after that, it just got progressively worse," Fila said. "I would like the plant manager over there to take responsibility for the smell that permeates throughout all of these neighborhoods, every neighborhood, even the Stallion Golf Course."

When asked if she has considered selling her house, Fila said she refuses to be driven away.

"I have not because I don't think that that's the answer," Fila said.

Bud Cranor, strategic services manager at the Water Reclamation District, acknowledged receiving Fila's complaint and said the district has responded to her concerns multiple times. He showed how close Fila's home sits to the treatment facility on a map.

The plant, located at the end of Flamingo Road, is the biggest sewage plant in the state. On the day of a recent visit, it held 115 million gallons of waste, with individual tanks holding about 1 million gallons each.

Cranor said the district does everything possible to mitigate odors from the facility while meeting federal requirements.

"We know there are odors. We know that it can be unpleasant, but we try to be as good neighbors as we possibly can," Cranor said. "We don't like smelling it, and we know other people don't like it either, so we do everything that we can. We have federal requirements on what we have to do."

Cranor said the district has reached out to Fila multiple times and conducts testing several times daily. He noted that the district has invested money in studies to ensure federal compliance, which they maintain.

Despite the district's efforts, Fila remains unsatisfied with the response. She compared the situation to a former pig farm in North Las Vegas that was eventually forced to relocate due to community complaints.

"You know, things change. They said the same thing about the pig farm that was in North Las Vegas too. Eventually, that pig farm had to go because the communities were growing and people needed to be able to live and enjoy their homes," Fila said.

Fila said she will not give up her fight against the odor problem. She is considering starting a petition among residents impacted by the noise and smell from the treatment facilities.

