Valley parent, grandfather says communicating with children is the key to keeping them safe

Valley parents are on edge in the wake of the commotion at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday with reports of a possible firearm on campus.

Parents and guardians are concerned about their child's safety at school everyday.

We talked to a concerned father and grandfather, Craig Knight. He's also the general manager of the radio station, KCEP Power 88, and a member of the KTNV Community Advisory Board.

He says communicating with children is the key to keeping them safe.

"In the wake of an incident like we had today [Shadow Ridge High School] with everybody on edge," KTNV's Tricia Kean said. "What is the next step parents should do?"

"Communicate with their children, see what's going on," Knight said. "I think there are some cases where a child might be or a young adult might be being bullied, you know, and then they feel like they need protection in school. And I think we need to figure out what's going on in the home. I think that's the number one thing that we can do, is if you have neighbors or friends or other family members that have students, you know, let's talk to them and say, 'hey, how's it going'?"

Knight adds, saying we should respect our childrens' feelings and help them feel like it's safe to talk to their caretakers openly.