Worried parents flock to Shadow Ridge High School after reports of person with gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Scared parents rushed to Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday morning after hearing reports of a possible person with a gun.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a student was taken into custody and will be charged for making terroristic threats. However, no weapon has been located as of 2 p.m.

Parents said they just wanted answers on what was going on and that it was hard to get any updates from police or the Clark County School District.

"The district didn't call me or anything. A friend's parent sent me everything she knew and my daughter called me a half-hour into the lockdown," parent Jeff Clemons said. "It's scary. My daughter is scared to death. She's just crying and wants to leave."

Student shares photo from inside a classroom at Shadow Ridge HS. She says some students stayed on the ground as SWAT teams were coming through classrooms. They were on lockdown for hours. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/AfnS1ZYtEQ — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) March 29, 2023

CCSD did send out an email but some parents said that's not enough and there should have been more updates.

"I was on the phone with my wife and I asked her if she had gotten an email from the school. The principal said pretty much what the kids said, which was there was an active shooter but nothing had been verified," parent Joyce Reed-Chapman said. "As soon as I got here, I went up and talked to a man in a yellow vest and he said everything's okay. I don't think everything's okay. The helicopter was still here. More cops were arriving. More vehicles were coming in. I don't feel we're getting the information, as parents, to have our stress and anxiety relieved."

Cheyanne McMillon is a senior at the school who had left early. She told Channel 13 she came back to the school because her brother and sister were both inside at the time of the lockdown.

"As soon as I came home, they texted me saying there's a lockdown," McMillon said. "All these parents are here waiting for their kids because the school provided vague information. If you're going to say there's a weapon near the school, why are you checking all of the kids? I understand you're checking for a gun but in the email you sent parents you didn't relay that information. When the students are providing more information than the staff, we are getting worried because no higher-up adult is telling us what we need to know. That's not how you handle these situations"

During a press conference on Wednesday, both CCSDPD and LVMPD said they communicated as much as possible as the situation developed.

"We work together because our goal is to keep your kids safe," LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Jim Seebock said. "I'm a parent and I know what it's like. It's scary and concerning. We communicated as much as we could. We communicated through our PIO office, to parents through text messages, and started sending out parent link notifications from the school as well."

CCSDPD also reminded families about the SafeVoice program. That allows students to submit tips anonymously about issues that concern their own safety or that of others.

RELATED LINK: How effective is the SafeVoice app?

Students have been reunited with their families after LVMPD and CCSDPD completed thorough safety screenings.