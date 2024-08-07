Valley law enforcement to increase patrolling during start of school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first day of class around the corner, the Clark County School District and area law enforcement are making sure your child makes it to and from school safely.

"We want to remind everybody that with all that extra congestion and added traffic, we are asking everybody to plan ahead, take your time when you are in and around our school zone," said Lt. Bryan Zink, CCSD Police Department Public Information Officer.

Zink said police officers from the City of Henderson, the City of North Las Vegas, and Las Vegas Metro will beef up their presence around the schools.

According to CCSD, 138 students were hit by vehicles during the previous school year, and officials are hoping the increased police presence will help decrease that number.

"It depends on each area command how many officers they can allocate to support these things, but generally, you will see two to three police cars at the high schools and the middle schools and driving through the middle school zones when they are active," Zink said. "The Las Vegas city marshals and the new Department of Public Safety for Clark County, they also come out."

Zink said people who are pulled over could face different penalties.

"That is all based on the circumstances, so there is time that we like to go out and educate the public ,but there are other times when the offenses are so egregious that enforcement has to be taken. Not really a good idea giving someone a warning if they are caught going 20-30 miles over the posted speed limit in a school zone, but if it's that anxious nervous parent not really paying attention as they are driving through the school zone, a couple of miles per hour over, absolutely, but again, it's all about case by case," Zink said.

CCSD will also have more crossing guards keeping a close eye on your child as they cross the street.

Over the last few months, Clark County, the City of North Las Vegas, and the City of Henderson each approved funding for crossing guards at middle and high schools.

Parents like Lisa Fleckenstein said the added manpower will give her peace of mind this upcoming school year as her stepdaughter walks to and from school.

“It makes you feel at ease with having those extra eyes on your child," Fleckenstein said.

Zink said community members can report reoccurring traffic concerns to the nearest school and administrators will then relay that information to law enforcement officers.

People can also report traffic issues by calling the school district's police department dispatch at (702) 799-5411.

