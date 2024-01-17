Valley law enforcement to celebrate life of Officer Andrew Craft with procession, memorial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department will commemorate the life and service of Officer Andrew Craft, who passed away after a medical episode last week.

Officer Craft was an officer with CCSDPD since 2018 and worked as a patrol officer, recently earning his motor officer certification. He previously worked as a Trooper with the Nevada State Police for two years.

Officer Craft is survived by his father, his brother, and his 16-year-old son.

A procession will be held in honor of Officer Craft with CCSDPD, Nevada State Police, and other law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, starting at 9 a.m.

According to the Injured Police Officers Fund, the procession will begin at Palm South Jones Mortuary and make its way down the Las Vegas Strip en route to Central Church. The general public is advised that roads along the procession route, as well as some adjacent roads, will be temporarily closed.

The memorial service will begin at Central Church on 1001 New Beginnings Dr. in Henderson at 10 a.m.

The IPOF has established an account to support Officer Craft’s family. Information on the account is available at IPOF.vegas or by clicking here.