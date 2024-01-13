How Las Vegas can pay respects to CCSD police officer who passed away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People across the Las Vegas valley will be able to pay their respects to a Clark County School District Police Officer who passed away this week.

Officer Andrew Craft passed away on Wednesday after having a medical episode while he was on duty. The 37-year-old officer joined CCSDPD in 2018 and worked as a patrol officer. According to the department, he recently earned his motor officer certification.

In addition to working at CCSDPD, Craft was previously a trooper with Nevada State Police. He is survived by his father, brother, and 16-year-old son.

"Officer Craft was a dedicated member of the CCSD Police Department who was committed to protecting students and employees throughout the community," CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye said. "The entire department is here to support his family and our officers are grateful for the community support over the past few days."

The Injured Police Officers Fund is holding a public ceremony for the community and law enforcement at Legacy High School on Monday, Jan. 15. That is located at 150 W. Deer Springs Way and the ceremony is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

CCSDPD is holding a public memorial for Officer Craft on Thursday, Jan. 18 at Central Church in Henderson. That is located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Details on a procession for Officer Craft to Central Church are being finalized and will be announced in the coming days.

The IPOF has also established an account to support Officer Craft's family. You can find more information here.