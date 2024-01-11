Police honor CCSD police officer who passed away from medical emergency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District police officer passed away after suffering a medical episode Wednesday.

The officer was transported to UMC, where more officers and units are seen outside.

The district extended their condolences.

With a heavy heart, I announce the passing of a Clark County School District Police Department officer. This officer's impact on our students, schools, and community is remembered fondly. Their time with us as a CCSDPD officer will not be soon forgotten.



To the officer's family, the entire District and I honor his service to our students and staff and extend our heartfelt condolences. CCSD

The district says the identity will be released after notification of the next of kin.

Around 6:30 p.m., police lined up to honor the officer outside UMC: