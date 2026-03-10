Valley family out thousands after dream birthday trip abroad derailed by war

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you buy a plane ticket, do you read the fine print?

It's a common question, and most of us would likely say no, but it's a lesson one valley family is learning the hard way.

As the war in Iran continues, they're now fighting to get their money back for a trip they can't take.

“It’s just devastating, it’s really devastating," said Hessie Robinson Jr.

Hessie and Sharlene Robinson have been married for three years.

“We told ourselves when we got together, every year we’re going to take a trip out of the country," Hessie said.

This year's trip was supposed to be the best yet.

“You only turn 50 one time," Sharlene said.

“So fast-forwarding to her 50th birthday, babe, where do you want to go? Let’s do Egypt. I want to see the pyramids, I want to ride a camel, cool," Hessie said.

They booked the flights, hotel and excursions through a third-party site in December.

“A little less than $3,000 if you include everything," Hessie said.

That trip was set for March 16-24. Sharlene's birthday is March 18.

However, things changed pretty quickly.

“When they went to war, I was like, man what is that going to do to our trip?" Hessie said.

Shortly after attacks in Iran began, the U.S. Department of State released a list of 14 countries Americans should depart from immediately, due to safety concerns. Egypt is on that list.

However, Egypt is not on a no-fly list; commercial flights are still going in and out of the country.

That includes Robinson's flight, but due to safety concerns, they're trying to cancel it all.

So far, the Robinsons have been able to contact the third-party site to get full refunds for the hotel and excursions, but not the flight.

“Just to put us in harm's way for $2,300 is another thing you have to think about," Sharlene said.

I asked Shays Getaways Owner and Travel Advisor Sharon Nasol if she's surprised that flights are still going to these countries.

"I mean, personally, yes. I think it’s crazy that they even still," she said.

Since Egypt is not on a full travel ban or a no-fly list, she says it's up to the airline to keep the flight active, delay it, push it to another day, or cancel it.

She also says every airline has different cancellation policies, with some seats fully refundable and others not.

Nasol says sometimes canceling a flight could result in credit that can be used for a future flight, a full or partial refund, and even no money back at all, depending on the policy and situation.

She says that's why it's very important to read the fine print and the cancellation policy before booking a trip.

“Or get trip protection, travel insurance through the airlines or third party," Nasol said.

She says that it can protect your trip and help in getting full refunds.

The Robinsons tell me they've had several conversations with the third-party site they used to book the trip and even the airline itself.

They tell me as of now, they won't receive a refund and were told if they want to switch their flight, it will cost them.

They tell me that while they feel almost forced to go on this trip and risk their lives or lose out on about $2,300 for the flight, they are choosing safety.

“We’re not leaving the country until the war ends anywhere at this point," said Sharlene Robinson.

The Robinsons tell me if they're not able to get their full refund, they do hope their story can help someone else avoid a situation like this.

