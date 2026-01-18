Valley families celebrate MLK at Taste the Dream Food Truck Festival in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of families across the valley came together this afternoon to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy at the Taste the Dream Food Truck Festival in the Historic Westside.

"We're just here to have a good time and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's dream, his vision without community," one attendee said.

WATCH | Families gather at Historic Westside to celebrate MLK weekend

Dozens of food trucks served up locals' favorites, and music filled the air, bringing people of all ages to celebrate MLK.

Local Mary Long told me this is her second year attending the festival. She came with her daughter and two great-grandchildren.

"Well, coming and socializing and being with, you know, the community," Long said when asked about her favorite part of the event."So that the children could see, you know, what is going on in the community and everything," Long said.

Local Sparkle Williams told me this event is a great opportunity for the community to connect with vital resources they may not have known about.

"Whether it's Medicaid, health, professional, everybody is pouring just a little something into each person that is out here," Williams said.

Families I spoke with say the celebration is more than just food and music. It's a way for our community to honor Dr. King's life, legacy, and dream.

"If you don't know your history, you are bound to repeat it," one attendee said.

If you weren't able to join the celebration, there are many other events you can be a part of.

On Sunday, the Millionaire Wealth mindset conference will be held at the Thomas and Mac Center from 9:30 am- 5 pm.

That event is followed by the Interfaith service from 6 pm-8 pm at the Thomas and Mac Center.

On Monday, the community will come together for the MLK parade in Downtown Las Vegas from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

