Valentine's Day spending doesn't have to break the bank, local florist says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Valentine's Day approaches, some people are putting their final plans together while others may be choosing to skip this holiday altogether. Whatever your choice may be, local business owners say it doesn't have to come with a high price tag.

Jessica Marshall, the owner of Miss Daisy on West Desert Inn Road, showed me around her shop as her team gets ready for what she calls the "Super Bowl of flowers."

"Valentine's Day is, you know, we have our regular customers that always put their orders in early or reaching out to clients from last year. We get a lot of new clients this time of year, which is amazing," Marshall said.

For 12 years, Miss Daisy has spread love throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Marshall's passion for the holiday stems from childhood memories.

"My dad always got my sister and I Valentine's Day flowers, and it was something that was really special to me," Marshall said.

But between all the chocolates and flowers, there's no denying that this Valentine's Day could have a real impact on wallets. According to Consumer Price Index data, Valentine's Day costs are up about 30% since 2021.

"Not only do you have to worry about how much you're spending at the stores and stuff to get us the things that they're getting us, but we're also worried about rent, you know, if we spend, how much is that going to take away," one customer said.

Another shopper agreed, saying "it's crazy. Everything's so high now, uh, costs an arm and a leg to go out to dinner anymore."

Costs for products and labor have gone up for local businesses as well. But Marshall says they've done their best to take the burden away from their customers.

"We do our best to really absorb the change in pricing so that we're not passing that on to our customers," Marshall said.

She says they average about 400 deliveries between February 13 and 14. For example, a dozen long-stem red roses start at about $135, but Marshall tells me she's willing to work with orders of all different price ranges.

"If they say, hey, we have, you know, a $65 price point, what can you do, then we're able to put together a designer's choice arrangement. That's an important part," Marshall said.

"Valentine's Day is about love, right? So you wanna make sure that the customers that are coming into our doors are able to get something at whatever their price point may be and be able to still present that to the person that they want to give that to," Marshall said.

When you're out shopping around whether it's at Miss Daisy or somewhere else, Marshall says to remember it's not about how much the box or bouquet costs. It really is the thought that counts.

