Updated COVID vaccines now available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) clinics following new recommendations federal health officials.

Last month, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issued their recommendations for the vaccine towards "individual decision-making" for people 6 months or older, a stray away from their previous universal recommendations.

In addition to private insurance holders, the updated COVID shot is also available for adults with Medicaid coverage.

SNHD says individuals who are uninsured, underinsured, in the Vaccines for Children program, or the federal Section 317 program, will be able to get the shot in the coming weeks.

Seasonal vaccines, like the flu and RSV, are available for all age groups.

Eligibility and recommendations

SNHD says people who were recently infected with COVID should wait four to six months before getting the new vaccine. If you've previously been vaccinated, SNHD says you should wait at least two months before getting the new one.

Before you go to a clinic, be sure to check with your insurance provider if you're covered.

For more information on immunizations, visit www.SouthernNevadaHealthDistrict.org.

