CDC shifts COVID vaccine guidance to individual choice, sparking debate in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A national health panel's decision to move away from universal COVID-19 vaccination recommendations has divided Southern Nevada residents, with some embracing personal choice while others express concern about public health implications.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted last week to shift COVID-19 vaccination to what they call "individual decision-making" for everyone 6 months and older. The change marks a significant break from previous universal recommendations, though the panel continues to emphasize vaccination for people 65 and older and those at higher risk for severe illness.

The policy shift has generated mixed reactions among local residents.

New CDC Vaccine Policy Divides Nevada Residents

"It's your body, your health, and I believe it should be a personal choice," said Diane Henry, a Southern Nevada resident who supports the new approach.

However, Julie Wignall expressed concern about leaving vaccination decisions entirely to individuals.

"Oh this is very, very concerning," Wignall said.

Dr. Marc Khan, dean of the UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine, emphasized that the science behind COVID vaccination remains unchanged despite the policy shift.

"One thing is very clear, and that's that vaccination for COVID saves lives," Khan said.

Khan noted that the panel's guidelines didn't come with new data and that current recommendations still target specific populations.

"Right now, the COVID vaccine is recommended for people over age 65 or in younger people with risk factors — obesity, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, immunodeficiency. But again, these vaccines save lives and they keep people healthy," Khan said.

WATCH | CDC vaccine advisory panel rejects prescription requirement for COVID-19 shot

The medical expert stressed that vaccination decisions affect more than just the individual making the choice.

"If you're not vaccinated, you can transmit that disease to somebody else who may be less fortunate than you, who could get sick or even die from that infection," Khan said.

Wignall echoed concerns about community impact and called for better public health communication.

"We really need to do a better job from the scientific community of sharing this information with the public in ways that they can understand, so that they feel safe," Wignall said.

Despite supporting vaccines generally, Henry maintains her position on personal choice regarding COVID vaccination.

"There's too much that's unknown about the vaccines, and I am an advocate of vaccines, don't get me wrong...but I still stand by the opinion that for the rest of us it should be a personal choice," Henry said.

Could Nevada join the West Coast Health Alliance?

Should Nevada Join the West Coast Health Alliance?

Experts from several Nevada health organizations have sent Gov. Joe Lombardo a letter calling on our state to join the West Coast Health Alliance — a partnership launched by the governors of California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii.

The aim of the alliance is to coordinate public health guidance and align immunization recommendations using input from national medical organizations.

I contacted Lombardo's office to ask if he's considering the idea, as well as his plans for Nevada's vaccine guidelines. I have not yet receive a response.

