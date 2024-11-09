UPDATE: Stolen 700-pound dog mascot has been found

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mr. Deeds, the 700-pound and 10-foot dog statue stolen from The Good Deed Project, a non-profit organization, has been found.

After days of searching, they found the mascot at an Autozone after getting a tip, but it sustained some injuries.

The Good Deed non-profit, which helps families with home renovations, furnishings, and starter kits, captured this surveillance video of the moment thieves hauled the dog early Tuesday morning at around 4 a.m.

The suspects made several attempts before finally succeeding, loading Mr. Deeds onto a trailer.

Robber stealing dog mascot

Just days earlier, staff had rolled the dog outside to rearrange things in the warehouse, never expecting it would be taken.

“I got that call that the dog was stolen, and it just doesn't. I'm like, how and why, and what are they going to do with it? What that dog means so much to us. It means so much to our clients that we service, our volunteers. It's just that it puts a smile on everyone's face. You know? People drive by just to take a selfie with the dog. Like, people love the dog. You know," said Mandy Telleria, the Executive Director of The Good Deed Project.

She says the team is grateful to the community for their support in locating the statue.

Now, they are asking for your help in finding the person responsible.

If you have any information, please contact local police.

