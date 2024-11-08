Have you seen this 700-pound mascot?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Good Deed Project, a non-profit organization that helps those in need in the community, is asking for the public's help locating its 700-pound mascot, Mr. Deeds.

According to the organization, the mascot was stolen on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from their parking lot located on Eastern and Sunset.

Mr Deeds was unbolted from his pallet pooch pad.

The mascot is light brown, stuffed, wrinkled, over 10 feet tall and weighs 700 pounds.

The Good Deed Project is asking anyone with information to contact them at dogood@thegooddeedproject.org

