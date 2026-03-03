UPDATE: Missing man from Arizona safely located

UPDATE | 8 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2026

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Jerome Kealty has been safely located.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person last seen at his home in Arizona.

Police say 79-year-old Jerome Leonard Kealty from Golden Valley left his house in the 6000 block of Abrigo Drive in a white Chevy Tahoe around 9 a.m.

The car is reported to have duct tape on the rear passenger side window.

The family of Kealty told authorities that he has Alzheimer's and does not regularly drive.

He is a white adult male standing 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with long, gray hair and hazel eyes. He is wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753 and reference DR#26-008231.