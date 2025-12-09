Upcoming info session hopes to interest more prospective foster parents in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've ever thought about becoming a foster parent, you have a great opportunity to learn more, and even get the process started, Tuesday night.

Clark County Family Services is hosting a special event and informational session for prospective foster parents.

I spoke with a manager at Family Services about what sets this event apart.

Ahead today: Informational session for those wanting to become foster parents

"We have special guests that come and provide information about their experiences as foster parents, what they've gone through, reunification stories, how they prepare themselves to become a foster parent and their support networks," said manager Jennifer Erbes.

Among those special guests will be Pauline Jackson, who has been fostering for about 15 years.

"I think everybody deserves to be cared for and loved. It's kids out there that need us," she said. "I've always been a person that loves kids; I just love kids."

Officials say they've been seeing declining attendance at foster parent info sessions.

I follow local government, and I listened to them share some of those challenges and how they're addressing them at a November commission meeting.

They've rolled out a new program to track where applicants are in the application process. They've also reduced the amount of time it takes to become a licensed foster parent, fewer than 40 days on average now compared to nearly 100 days back in 2022.

Tuesday's event at the Walnut Recreation Center goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

You can complete fingerprinting and background checks in time to begin expedited training on Jan. 4, and you could even get licensed by the end of January.

You can RSVP to the event HERE.