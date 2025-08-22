UNLV welcomes record-breaking incoming class with 8,000 new students from 33 countries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is rolling out the red carpet for its newest and most diverse class as students prepare for the fall semester beginning Monday, marking the university's third consecutive year of record enrollment.

The university says it's welcoming more than 8,000 new students this fall, including nearly 6,700 first-year and transfer students, bringing total enrollment to over 33,000 students. The incoming class represents 33 different countries, with the majority of first-year students (roughly 87%) coming from Nevada, while California and Hawaii are the top sources for out-of-state students.

More than 350 military veterans and their families are joining the Runnin' Rebels community, becoming part of a larger community of nearly 1,800 student veterans.

For many incoming students, the transition from high school to university life brings a mix of emotions. Ethan Pimente, a new student to UNLV, captures that feeling perfectly.

"It's a really big jump since a few months ago I just graduated, but it felt like it was yesterday. So coming from senior year to freshman year at a new environment at a university, it feels a little nerve-wracking but exciting as well," Pimente said.

The Rebel family is getting bigger as more than 1,700 students moved into UNLV's residence halls for the fall semester ahead of Rebel Ready Week orientation activities. Students are preparing for campus life before Monday, getting familiar with the school and locating where their classes will be held.

The new Rebels received a welcome party at 9 a.m. at the Pavilion, with Rebel leaders excited to share their school pride. For many out-of-state students, UNLV represents a fresh start and new opportunities.

Hayden Harris, an incoming freshman from Hawaii, is among those making the leap to Nevada.

"None of my friends came out of state with me, so I'm just here to make new friends and meet new people, and luckily I've been fortunate enough to meet new people already. I feel like this is gonna be my second home for the four years that I'm here and I'm excited to see how far it goes," Harris said.

The excitement isn't just about new classes and expanding their higher education. Students said they're ready to make new friends, take in campus traditions and proudly wear scarlet and gray.

New academic programs launch

UNLV is launching four new undergraduate degrees this fall, including Nevada's first bachelor's degree in insurance and risk management, whose inaugural cohort will be supported by scholarships from the Nevada Surplus Lines Foundation. The university is also offering new bachelor's programs in cybersecurity, audio production, and engineering technology.

Students can also enroll in unique classes like "Sport Entertainment," a 300-level course that explores the history, marketing and inner workings of major sports leagues and events such as the Olympics and World Cup.

Milestone celebrations ahead

Several UNLV programs are marking milestone anniversaries this academic year. The Black Mountain Institute will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a year of free literary events, while Lied Library turns 25 this fall. Other milestone celebrations include the School of Nursing's 60th anniversary, the Honors program's 40th, Rebel Recycling's 30th and Nevada Conservatory Theatre's 25th.

UNLV isn't the only institution getting ready to head back to class Monday morning. The College of Southern Nevada Coyotes will also be back on campus Monday morning.