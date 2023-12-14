LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Finals Rodeo invited UNLV students, staff, faculty, first responders, and their immediate families to the Thomas and Mack Center for a special performance on Wednesday morning.

"Today's performance is a makeup from the Thursday event that was canceled due to the unfortunate activity here on the campus last Wednesday, and our hearts go out to the UNLV community and to the three faculty, family, and friends," said Tim Keener, President of Las Vegas events.

Normally, the Thomas and Mack Center would be flooded with a lot of people wearing cowboy hats, boots, and belt buckles, but today, many were wearing Rebel red hats, sweaters, and shirts.

UNLV students, staff, and first responders invited to special NFR performance

Keener hopes the show will help the UNLV community with their healing following the tragedy that struck their campus a week ago.

"If we could play a small part in providing them a little relief — we're happy for that," Keener said.

In the meantime, the UNLV students we spoke with said they were grateful for the invitation and added that it's also a good way to bring the community together.

"I've been to rodeos before, and rodeos are a very Americanized type of thing bringing communities together, and he is perfect for the UNLV family," said Robert Coogle, a student.

Some student said the past week has been emotionally challenging and they're grateful for the escape. For some, it was the first time they went to a rodeo.

"There are some friends here today that were in it, and I think it's definitely going to help them," said Joseph Carollo.

"I do think that this is something that is really nice to have people in higher spirits and just to know that our community, even the NFR and everyone around us, is supportive of what happened," said Kaitlin Brannon.

Many of the students who attended the rodeo also attended the vigil held by the three professors.