UNLV president, Keith E. Whitfield, announces sudden resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield announced on Monday that he will be stepping down from his position, effective end of day.

Whitfield said while the move may feel sudden, the decision has been under consideration for quite some time. In a letter sent to the UNLV community, Whitfield said he must turn his attention toward members of his family with health challenges, preventing him from fulfilling his role as president.

Senior administration at UNLV have been notified and a leadership transition is already in progress, according to Whitfield. NSHE Chancellor Patricia Charlton is expected to announce more information on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Whitfield outlined future plans for UNLV in his State of the University Address. In his address, he discussed the triumphs and tests UNLV has overcome, future expansion plans and a brighter future for students on campus.

"I know this news — and the timing of it in the middle of the semester and state legislative session — may come as a shock to some of you, but this is a decision I have been considering for a while now," Whitfield said in his letter. "Once my decision to leave was final, it did not seem fair to the university or any of you to draw out my departure. I have shared my decision with our senior leadership team at UNLV and believe they will rise to the occasion with no loss in the momentum we currently enjoy."

Whitfield has been in his position since Aug. 24, 2020.

