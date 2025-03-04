UNLV president, Keith E. Whitfield, announces sudden resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield announced on Monday that he will be stepping down from his position, effective end of day.
Whitfield said while the move may feel sudden, the decision has been under consideration for quite some time. In a letter sent to the UNLV community, Whitfield said he must turn his attention toward members of his family with health challenges, preventing him from fulfilling his role as president.
Senior administration at UNLV have been notified and a leadership transition is already in progress, according to Whitfield. NSHE Chancellor Patricia Charlton is expected to announce more information on Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Whitfield outlined future plans for UNLV in his State of the University Address. In his address, he discussed the triumphs and tests UNLV has overcome, future expansion plans and a brighter future for students on campus.
"I know this news — and the timing of it in the middle of the semester and state legislative session — may come as a shock to some of you, but this is a decision I have been considering for a while now," Whitfield said in his letter. "Once my decision to leave was final, it did not seem fair to the university or any of you to draw out my departure. I have shared my decision with our senior leadership team at UNLV and believe they will rise to the occasion with no loss in the momentum we currently enjoy."
Whitfield has been in his position since Aug. 24, 2020.
See the full letter from President Whitfield to the UNLV community below:
Dear UNLV Community,
I am writing this evening to inform each of you that after considerable thought, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step down as president of UNLV. I am also making this announcement tonight at the UNLV Foundation Annual Dinner, and I wanted to share with the campus community simultaneously as this will take effect at the end of the day today. The leadership transition is already in progress, and you will be hearing from NSHE Chancellor Patricia Charlton tomorrow.
I know this news – and the timing of it in the middle of the semester and state legislative session – may come as a shock to some of you, but this is a decision I have been considering for a while now. Once my decision to leave was final, it did not seem fair to the university or any of you to draw out my departure. I have shared my decision with our senior leadership team at UNLV and believe they will rise to the occasion with no loss in the momentum we currently enjoy.
We sure have been through a lot as a university community since my arrival in the summer of 2020. But we have worked hard and accomplished much, including record enrollments and graduation rates; we’ve created new academic programs, built new buildings, and acquired important properties; and we’ve improved campus security, developed successful athletic programs, and started new student-success focused initiatives.
We’ve done this all while enduring a pandemic and then, of course, persevering through the horrible tragedy of Dec. 6. Throughout those events and during my tenure, I was laser focused on doing whatever I thought was best for the university community to thrive. During those times, I have always stressed that it is important we all take care of ourselves and each other.
Now, I have to take my own advice and take care of some family issues. Family is a crucial part of our lives. More of my attention is needed to help my mother and make sure she has the best care possible. I also want to spend more time with one of my grandsons who currently has some health challenges of his own. These commitments will require more of my time and energy and prevent me from being your president.
Since day one and every day since, I feel blessed to have been afforded the opportunity to lead our great university and be a part of the Rebel family. So much progress has been made because we took on challenges by working together. It is immensely rewarding to leave knowing that the foundation of UNLV has dramatically improved over the last five years. It has been an honor to serve as your president and be a part of this amazing community.
I wish all of you the absolute best and thank you for your work, collaboration, and friendship. I always will be a Rebel!
With gratitude,
Keith E. Whitfield, Ph.D.
President