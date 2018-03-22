UNLV police warning of tax scam on campus

UNLV Police Services has received a report of students being solicited on campus in a tax filing scam.

The alleged perpetrators of the scam approach students offering doughnuts and assistance with filing their taxes. In the reported instance, a student provided contact information in the hopes of speaking to them later, but offered no relevant tax documents.

The individual later received a message from the perpetrator stating that the student’s taxes had been filed by the perpetrator. The filed documentation included banking information for receiving a tax refund that was not the student’s banking information.

UNLV police advise If you are approached by an individual soliciting information from you for tax purposes do not provide them with any personal information. It is not a normal practice for the university to allow solicitation for business outside of university-sponsored events. Only work with reputable companies when you consider having your taxes done.

If you have information involving this particular incident, or you believe you have fallen victim to this or similar scams on campus please contact UNLV Police at (702) 895-3668.