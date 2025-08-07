Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
United Airlines technical issues will not disrupt airports in Las Vegas

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner glides in for a landing at Denver International Airport on Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United Airlines grounded a large number of flights due to technical issues in its network on Wednesday evening, according to United Airlines.

United Airlines has resolved their technical issues, but delays are likely to continue.

This issue will not affect Harry Reid International Airport except for departure traffic destined to Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado.

The airports that will be affected are:

  • Denver, CO, US (DEN)
  • Newark, NJ/New York, NY, US (EWR)
  • Frankfurt, DE (FRA)
  • Guam, GU, US (GUM)
  • Honolulu, HI, US (HNL)
  • Washington, DC, US (IAD)
  • Houston, TX, US (IAH)
  • New York, NY, US (JFK)
  • Los Angeles, CA, US (LAX)
  • London, GB (LHR)
  • Orlando, FL, US (MCO)
  • Munich, DE (MUC)
  • Chicago, IL, US (ORD)
  • San Francisco, CA, US (SFO)
