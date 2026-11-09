Union plans rally in Las Vegas to call out alleged unfair labor practices at Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 501 will hold a news conference on Wednesday, November 18.

The topic is one that we’ve been following for some time now: federal labor complaints against Wynn Resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

So far, three formal complaints have been filed by current and former employees with the National Labor Relations Board for alleged violations of federal labor law. All of them stem from alleged retaliation after employees expressed support for joining a union.

Local 501 organizers and vice president, state Assemblymember Selena Torres-Fosset, Nevada’s AFL-CIO president, as well as the former and current employees who lodged the complaints will be there.

We're told there will also be a research group representative sharing a report related to the issues.

“Following the release of a report exposing the company’s disregard for worker rights, community leaders and labor leaders will be calling on Wynn Las Vegas to cease its anti-union retaliation,” a press release obtained by Channel 13 said.

Throughout our reporting, we’ve highlighted the shared concern of these current and former employees, centered around alleged retaliation, surveillance and other intimidation tactics after they tell us they’ve been vocal and supportive about unionizing.

We plan to attend the news conference to continue our reporting.