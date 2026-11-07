LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An employee is accusing Wynn Resorts of intimidating and spying on them for their support of unionizing, according to a press release from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 501.

WATCH | Wynn Resorts employee files national labor complaint, joining former workers

Wynn Resorts employee files national labor complaint, joins former workers who did the same

Colleen Donahue, a longtime pool operator at Wynn Las Vegas, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, documents confirm.

Part of the description of the alleged acts claims an employee relations representative, “proceeded to give the impression of surveillance while accusing and interrogating her about her communication with her coworkers about her union support.

“If they cared about us like they tell us they do, they would let the employees make their own choices,” said Donahue, who said she plans on retiring next week.

“I want to try and protect everybody else that’s still there and is going to be there,” she explained.

Now, she’s working with Local 501 and they helped her file the actual labor complaint.

“We know how to submit the complaints how to word them, how to communicate with the board agent,” said Local 501 Organizer Karina Ochoa.

She also said “After the story on Channel 13, people started to come forward, and they started to share their experiences” working at Wynn Resorts.

Channel 13 first told you about two former employees, Napco Sharma and Randall Crank, who believe they were fired for their support for unionizing, in September. Wynn Resorts told KTNV in a statement that those claims are unsubstantiated back when the initial report was filed.

As for Donahue's claims in the complaint, a spokesperson for the Wynn said: "We vehemently deny these allegations. They are unsubstantiated, and we are confident that a review of the facts will show they are without merit.”