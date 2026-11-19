LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Leaders with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 501 gathered for a rally along with former Wynn employees.

In the past couple of months, Channel 13 has introduced you to three different now-former employees who have filed formal complaints with the National Labor Relations Board.

Union leaders, former employees rally for union contract for engineers at the Wynn

“The common thread in conversations with workers at the Wynn has been the company creating an environment of repression and fear to prevent workers from organizing,” said Local 501 Organizer Karina Ochoa.

Another former laborer saw reporting with the three people Channel 13 talked to and wanted to come forward with similar allegations.

“Four months ago, I was fired from the Wynn, two weeks after bringing up union 501 in a conversation with my supervisor,” said Garo Kalamkerian.

Nevada’s District 10 Senator Fabian Doñato (D) also attended the rally and said he would fight for current employees’ rights to get union representation and a contract.

“Part of the efforts that we’ve been doing today is putting pressure on the Wynn leadership," he said. "We’ve done that similarly in the past with Local 501, and we were able to win a contract with Resorts World.”

I asked what else can be done.

“These employers have to follow federal law,” said Doñato. “If federal law is not being followed, then obviously that’s where the state legislature can, you know, step in to make sure they’re doing the right thing.”

The Wynn tells Channel 13 they won’t stand in the way of engineers if they want to vote to unionize.

A spokesperson provided this statement:

“Earlier complaints raised [by] former employees and touted by Local 501 have already been dismissed by the NLRB, and we unequivocally reject the allegations they continue to make. We are confident the facts will once again show these claims to be without merit. Our Engineering employees are the highest paid on the Las Vegas Strip, receive excellent benefits, and we’re proud to have a team that has chosen to build their careers with Wynn.”