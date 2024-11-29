'Unforeseen circumstances' lead to cancellation of Sick New World 2025 music festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sick New World music festival in Las Vegas has been canceled.

According to the festival's website, event organizers encountered "unforeseen circumstances" that cannot be overcome for the originally planned April 2025 date.

Channel 13 has reached out to the music festival to learn more about what these circumstances are. We are waiting to hear back.

The disappointment that hard rock and heavy metal fans are experiencing is also being expressed by one of their biggest headliners: Metallica.

Fans of the heavy metal band may know that Metallica had planned to kick off their 2025 tour in Las Vegas at the festival, but now that is no longer happening. On their website, the band said in part:

We’re very disappointed to report that the entire Sick New World Festival has been cancelled. Unfortunately, we will not be kicking off the 2025 tour in Las Vegas as scheduled for April 12, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and hope we have another opportunity to connect.

In addition to Metallica, fans would have been able to see performances from other major headliners like Linkin Park, Evanescence, Queens of the Stone Age, and more.

See the full statement on Sick New World's website here:

"It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we’ve encountered unforeseen circumstances that we are unable to overcome for next year’s show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, goth, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World."

I purchased a ticket. Will I get a refund?

According to the festival's website, yes. You will get a refund.