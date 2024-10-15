Watch Now
Rock on to Metallica and Linkin Park at Sick New World 2025 in Las Vegas

This will be the third time the festival returns to Las Vegas.
Metallica and Linkin Park to headline Sick New World 2025.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are a hard rock, goth or alternative music fan— you're in luck. The third edition of Sick New World is returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2025 with a 50-artist lineup— two of them being Metallica and Linkin Park.

Here is the 50-artist lineup for the 2025 festival.

Some other artists include Queen of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk and The Flaming Lip to name a few.

You can sign up now to receive an access code for the ticket presale that will begin on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public starting at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $399 with a layaway payment plan starting at $19.99 down.

For more information, you can visit this link.

