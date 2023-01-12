UMC to host career fair for Desert Springs Hospital employees affected by layoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UMC announced plans to host a "large-scale, two-day career fair" to provide opportunities for employees affected by the mass layoffs at Desert Springs Hospital, according to a Thursday news release.

This event will be hosted "exclusively for those affected by the layoffs," according to the release, and will take place on Jan. 19 and 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Both sessions will take place at UMC's Delta Point Building, located at 901 Rancho Lane.

Representatives from UMC will be conducting interviews during the event, and possibly offer "on-the-spot job offers," the release stated.

“Desert Springs Hospital is home to many of our community’s most dedicated and talented health care workers,” said UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling. “At UMC, we have tremendous respect and admiration for our industry colleagues at Desert Springs, and we’re hosting this large-scale career fair to provide them with rewarding opportunities to continue their incredible work right here in the heart of our community at UMC.”

The UMC system has more than 400 job openings, including clinical and non-clinical positions in the following key departments:



Nursing and Off-Site Clinics , including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers.

, including positions for Registered Nurses, Charge Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Medical Assistants and Case Managers. Anesthesiology , including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists.

, including positions for Anesthesia Technicians and Nurse Anesthetists. Radiology, including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists.

including positions for Registered Radiological Technologists and Specialty Imaging Technologists. Surgical Services, including positions for Surgical Technologists, Sterile Processing Technicians and Surgical First Assistants.

including positions for Surgical Technologists, Sterile Processing Technicians and Surgical First Assistants. Pharmacy, including positions for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians.

including positions for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians. Environmental Services

Food Services

Rehabilitation Services

For a full list of available positions at UMC, please visit www.umcsn.com/Careers. Find out more about the career fair at www.umcsn.com/CareerFair.