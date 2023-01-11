Desert Springs Hospital announces plans to cease all in-patient operations by March 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desert Springs Hospital has announced plans to discontinue all in-patient operations on or about March 11, 2023, according to a Wednesday news release.

Employees were notified of the upcoming change in a letter. Gretchen Papez, a spokesperson for Desert Springs, confirmed that 970 employees will be impacted by the changes taking place, including possible lay-offs.

Once the planned changes are approved by the Department of Health and Human Services, all existing inpatients will continue to receive treatment until they are "appropriately discharged, transferred to another facility, or moved to the next appropriate level of care at another facility."

Leaders say the hospital will still be open to provide Emergency services to the community after the hospital's existing Emergency Department is converted into a Freestanding Emergency Department. The Desert Springs FED will operate for 24 months while a newer facility is built on the campus.

Desert Springs Hospital, which opened in 1971, is an "aging facility with complex physical constraints," leaders say.

"The required renovations would be highly disruptive to operations and require a significant capital investment," the release reads. "Coupled with the fast-changing landscape of healthcare, which includes labor shortages and cost increases due to inflation, these unanticipated challenges have expedited the need to adapt our operations."

According to the release, information sessions and job fairs will be available for current staff who will not remain in the Emergency Department, including opportunities across Valley Health System hospitals, Desert View Hospital and Spring Mountain Treatment Center.

"The leadership of Desert Springs Hospital and The Valley Health System would like to recognize the tremendous expertise, compassion, and patient-centric focus of Desert Spring Hospital staff who have worked tirelessly over the years to deliver quality patient care, earning many industry distinctions and accolades, and supporting the community," leaders wrote.

The Valley Health System currently has approximately 9,850 employees and over 2,450 physicians on staff.