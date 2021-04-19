Uber joins ‘Back to Life’ COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign to help Clark County residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In further efforts to encourage Black and African American residents in Clark County to get COVID-19 vaccinations and to address disparities in vaccine access, Uber has stepped forward to provide support of the “Back to Life” campaign by offering up to 35,600 free or discounted rides to residents to the vaccination site at Nevada Partners, 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89030.

Uber will be offering the free rides from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to residents living in eight ZIP codes that, according to the Southern Nevada Health District, have shown the highest number of COVID-19 related cases since the start of the pandemic. They are 89110, 89108, 89115, 89030, 89121, 89031, 89032, and 89122.

The first 5,000 people will get free rides (two per person, to the site and back). The next 12,800 people will get two rides each at a 50-percent discount. The offer is good through Sept. 30, 2021, or until the free and reduced rides are exhausted.

To receive the Uber code for free or discounted rides, individuals will need to call Nevada Partners at 702-844-8000. For those who do not have access to the Uber app, they can still call Nevada Partners for assistance.

Residents seeking the Uber rides must have already booked vaccination appointments at Nevada Partners prior to reaching the ride-share company for the transportation assistance.

“We are grateful Uber has joined the ‘Back to Life’ effort to allow for more Black residents to obtain much-needed vaccines,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. “The

COVID-19 pandemic has brought existing health disparities to the forefront, and African Americans in our community are experiencing more cases, mortality rates, and hospitalizations from COVID-19. Partners like Uber are extremely generous and helpful in saving lives during this pandemic.”

In addition to Nevada Partners, Faith Organizing Alliance and the African Diaspora of Las Vegas will also serve as partners and help identify individuals needing Uber rides to the vaccination site.

“We’re so excited to be collaborating in this partnership. Providing transportation alleviates one of the hurdles community members face and truly empowers them to make informed decisions about their health in a more holistic manner,” said Monica Ford, president of Nevada Partners.

“Uber is committed to supporting programs like the ‘Back to Life’ campaign that help ensure Nevada residents can be vaccinated quickly and equitably,” said Javi Correoso, Public Affairs, Uber. “We applaud Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District, and Nevada Partners for their work, and are happy to provide 35,600 free and discounted rides to help reduce transportation barriers to accessing the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Overall, Clark County has been making progress in increasing vaccinations among racial and ethnic groups, including African Americans. However, several factors still contribute to the lower response rates including socioeconomic status, access to health care/vaccination distribution sites, exposure to the virus related to occupation, knowledge about the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines, and historical mistrust and skepticism among African Americans in the health care system.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for detailed information about COVID-19 and to book vaccination appointments at Health District and community partner locations, including College of Southern Nevada – Cheyenne Campus and the Las Vegas Convention Center: www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Nevada residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Residents who have vaccine-related questions or need help booking appointments may call (800) 401-0946.

The “Back to Life” campaign’s webpage, www.clarkcountynv.gov/backtolife, located on Clark County’s website, includes downloadable materials for individuals and organizations wishing to support the effort and help spread awareness about the importance of vaccinations among the Black population. People can also follow @BacktoLifeSNV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and use the hashtag #BacktoLifeSNV.

