Second Sphere location coming to Washington, D.C. area, according to Sphere Entertainment

The U.S. will be home to a second, smaller-scale Sphere venue at the National Harbor in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, according to a news release sent out Sunday.

Sphere Entertainment, the State of Maryland, Prince George's County and Peterson Companies announced their intentions to create a new landmark.

"Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities," said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sphere Entertainment.

According to the news release, the project would utilize $200 million in state, local and private incentives and generate around 2,500 jobs during the construction phase and 4,750 jobs when operational.

The Sphere would be located 15 minutes from Washington, D.C. The National Harbor location will have 6,000 seats and will feature an Exosphere—an exterior LED display.