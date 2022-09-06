U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from her office released on Tuesday.

The release announced that she tested positive after “experiencing mild symptoms.”

The release also says Senator Rosen is “thankful” to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, Senator Rosen says she will isolate and continue working remotely.