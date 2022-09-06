Watch Now
Local News

Actions

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen tests positive for COVID-19

Election 2018 Senate Rosen Nevada
John Locher/AP
Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at a Democratic election night party after wining beating Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Election 2018 Senate Rosen Nevada
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 15:45:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from her office released on Tuesday.

The release announced that she tested positive after “experiencing mild symptoms.”

The release also says Senator Rosen is “thankful” to have been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect against severe illness. Following CDC guidelines, Senator Rosen says she will isolate and continue working remotely.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH