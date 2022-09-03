COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Updated COVID-19 Booters approved by the Food and Drug Administration Could be in the arms of locals at the Southern Nevada health District soon.

The booster will provide extra protection against the ba.4 ba.5 variants of Omicron.

The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for the first updated COVID-19 boosters and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines for their use in people ages 12 years and older. The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.