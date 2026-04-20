Two people burned, dog found dead after boat explosion near Callville Bay

OVERTON (KTNV) — Two people are recovering from "significant burn injuries" after a boat explosion near Lake Mead on Sunday.

The Clark County Fire Department says this happened near Callville Bay just before 3:30 p.m. The fire was reported at the fuel dock in the 100 block of Callville Bay Road, officials said.

Firefighters determined the source of the flames was a boat explosion that happened as the boat was leaving the fuel pump area, according to CCFD officials.

"Bystanders were able to contain [the] majority of the fire with extinguishers," officials stated, adding that the fire was "extinguished" by 4:02 p.m.

Two people were left with "significant" burns as a result of the fire, officials said. One person was taken by helicopter for treatment, while another was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Officials also note that a dog was found dead on the boat.

The cause of the fire is said to be under investigation. Fire officials had not provided any additional details as of this report.