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Two people burned, dog found dead after boat explosion near Callville Bay

Lake Mead human remains
KTNV
Divers recently made what is believed to be at least the sixth discovery of human remains at Lake Mead in recent months, this time at Callville Bay.
Lake Mead human remains
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OVERTON (KTNV) — Two people are recovering from "significant burn injuries" after a boat explosion near Lake Mead on Sunday.

The Clark County Fire Department says this happened near Callville Bay just before 3:30 p.m. The fire was reported at the fuel dock in the 100 block of Callville Bay Road, officials said.

Firefighters determined the source of the flames was a boat explosion that happened as the boat was leaving the fuel pump area, according to CCFD officials.

"Bystanders were able to contain [the] majority of the fire with extinguishers," officials stated, adding that the fire was "extinguished" by 4:02 p.m.

Two people were left with "significant" burns as a result of the fire, officials said. One person was taken by helicopter for treatment, while another was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Officials also note that a dog was found dead on the boat.

The cause of the fire is said to be under investigation. Fire officials had not provided any additional details as of this report.

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