Two of three women found dead in North Las Vegas apartments identified

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two of the three women who were found dead in two North Las Vegas apartments after an officer-involved shooting this week have just been publicly identified.

Among the victims was 52-year-old Africa A. Woods-McGill, a resident of North Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner's office determined Woods-McGill died as a result of two gunshot wounds to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Venus M. Hart, 48, was identified as a second victim. Medical examiners determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The third victim had not been publicly identified as of this report. Channel 13 has asked a Clark County public information officer for that information.

The women's bodies were found after their suspected killer confronted police with a gun outside the apartment complex near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive. After officers killed the gunman, since identified as 43-year-old Edward J. Brooks, they entered the apartments and found the victims.

A child was found unharmed in one of the apartments police searched.

Police noted a dog was also among the deceased.