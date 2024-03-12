3 women, dog found dead in North Las Vegas; police shoot, kill suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three women, one man and a dog are dead in North Las Vegas Tuesday night.

An investigation is still underway in North Las Vegas after an officer-involved shooting earlier in the afternoon.

Though another shooting incident unfolded on the same street nearby around the same time, the two events are believed to be isolated and unrelated.

Right now, here is what we know:

The man police shot and killed is now a suspect in a triple murder. Police first encountering the man in an apartment courtyard as he walked toward them with a gun in his hands, according to NLVPD.

Two officers gave repeated verbal commands for the man to drop his gun. After continued refusal and closing in on proximity to police, two officers shot the man, killing him, the police department said in a statement Tuesday night.

After the officer involved shooting with the suspect, police searched the area and found three women and a dog dead in two separate apartments. Neighbors had made 911 calls reporting a shooting.

One young child was found safe in one of the apartments.

At 3:52 p.m., police confirmed the incident in an email. Officers first responded to the scene about 45 minutes earlier.

Officers are on scene in the 2200 block of East Nelson Ave., a residential area close to Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

This marks the first officer-involved shooting for the North Las Vegas Police Department in 2024.

"This is still a dynamic scene where more information will follow in a press release," a public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department initially stated in an email.