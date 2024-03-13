Police: Man who crashed into wall in North Las Vegas had been shot

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A man is dead in North Las Vegas after crashing into a wall.

When police arrived on scene to the crash they found the man in his early 20s suffering gunshot wounds in the 400 block of West Carey Avenue.

The man had left the scene of the shooting, fleeing by car before crashing into a wall near Carey Ave. and Commerce Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and identification of the victim is being withheld Tuesday night until police can notify next of kin.