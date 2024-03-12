Watch Now
Breaking: North Las Vegas police involved in shooting near Carey, Civic Center

Posted at 4:00 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 20:11:58-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in North Las Vegas after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the incident in an email at 3:52 p.m.

Officers are on scene in the 2200 block of East Nelson Ave., a residential area close to Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

"This is still a dynamic scene where more information will follow in a press release," a public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department stated in an email.

This is a developing story.

