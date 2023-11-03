Two hospitalized, including one child, following shooting in eastern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating two separate shootings that left a juvenile critically injured on Friday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred near Kell Lane and North Nellis Boulevard around 10:41 a.m. Police arriving at the scene located one victim who was transported to UMC Trauma in "unknown condition."

Police also responded to a second incident involving a juvenile in the 1500 block of North Nellis Boulevard. The juvenile is being transported to UMC Trauma with a "substantial bodily injury" suffered from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"It is believed that the suspect from the first incident dropped his firearm while fleeing the scene, and the juvenile picked it up and shot themself," LVMPD noted in a release.

One person is in custody, though this incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area due to heavy police presence.