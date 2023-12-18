2-year-old gunshot survivor receives bravery award from Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In early November, a 2-year-old found a discarded firearm dropped by a fleeing suspect in the east valley.

Police said the little girl "accidentally shot herself" after finding it on the playground of her daycare center. Police arrived at the daycare and provided life-saving measures until she was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

LVMPD said officers of the Northeast Area Command bonded with the little girl and her family.

Officers held a private ceremony to celebrate the girl's "miraculous recovery" Sunday. Alongside her family, they celebrated her remarkable recovery, courage, and resiliency.

Officials said her siblings were given plaques as well. Multiple agencies attended the ceremony, such as North Las Vegas police, the city, and fire departments.

"It warms my heart," said LVMPD Deputy Chief Reggie Rader.

Police said the suspect was located and arrested. The suspect fled from an incident on an RTC bus near Kell Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard that morning.

Police said an 18-year-old individual got into a physical altercation with a teenager while on the bus.

