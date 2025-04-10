Two Henderson men convicted of damaging rock formations at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being spotted in a viral video pushing ancient rock formations over a cliff, two Henderson men have been convicted by a Nevada jury.

Wyatt Fain and Payden Cosper were spotted damaging the rocks near the Redstone Dunes Trail on April 7, 2024. The red rock formations were shaped over 140 million years and are federally protected.

"I'm so sad that something that took millions of years to form was literally destroyed overnight. It's just devastating," local Lindy Christianson told Channel 13 last April. "I'm really upset that people are not taking the time to care for our national parks and things that are irreplaceable."

After a two-day trial, a jury found Fain and Cosper guilty of one count of injury and depredation of government property.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 8, 2025.

The pair face up to one year in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.