Locals, visitors 'appalled' by vandalism to ancient rock formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Two men were caught on video vandalizing ancient rock formations at the Red Stone Dune Trail in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The viral video shows the vandals climbing up the rock formations and shoving large sandstone pieces, causing them to fall to the ground and smash into dust. A visitor expressed dismay, stating, "I think it's really awful that someone would come out here and deface the structures that have been here for thousands of years."

Visitors come from all over to visit the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, with many wanting to walk the Red Stone Dune Trail. Chris and Jessica Boone, visiting from Cincinnati, were disappointed by the damage. Chris said, "We were looking forward to coming and seeing it today, and I am sad to know it is not the same as it was a couple of days ago."

The red rock formations, shaped over 140 million years, are federally protected, and the vandals could face felony charges if caught. Park rangers say the damage to the sand dunes is irreversible. John Haynes, a spokesperson for the recreation area, described the video of the destruction as "appalling," wondering, "Why on earth would you do this to this area that's so beautiful? It's one of my favorite places in the park, and they're up there just destroying it. I don't understand that."

Law enforcement, along with park rangers, are asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects involved in the vandalism.

Many Las Vegans are also upset to see the damage. Lindy Christianson, who frequents the trail with her daughter and their puppy, expressed her sadness, saying, "It's sad, I feel like there was a piece of me that was destroyed. It's like somebody coming to my home and ruining it." She added, "I'm so sad that something that took millions of years to form was literally destroyed overnight. It's just devastating. I'm really upset that people are not taking the time to care for our national parks and things that are irreplaceable."

If you have more information on the suspects who destroyed the ancient rock formations on the Red Stone Trail, you're asked to contact the National Park Service-wide tip line.