Two Henderson men indicted for damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Department of Justice said two Henderson men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead.

According to the indictment, on April 7, 2024, Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and David Guy Cosper, 31, pushed ancient rock formations over a cliff edge around Redstone Dunes Trail at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The indictment said the incident resulted in damages of more than $1,000.

Officials said Fain and Cosper have each been charged with one count of Injury and Depredation of Government Property and one count of Aiding and Abetting.

They were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and made their first court appearance on Friday.

A jury trial has been set for Oct. 8, 2024, with District Judge Jennifer Dorsey presiding over the court.

Each defendant could face up to 10 years of imprisonment if convicted.

The National Park Service said if you see something suspicious at any national park, contact the NPS Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009 or submit the tip online by clicking the link here.