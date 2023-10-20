Tupac Shakur murder suspect 'Keefe D' will plead not guilty, pending attorney says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur was back in court Thursday before Clark County district court judge Tierra Jones.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis was expected to enter a plea, but his arraignment was delayed for the second time.

On Thursday, well-known Las Vegas defense attorney Ross Goodman showed up in court on behalf of Davis. Goodman is the son of current Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman.

Goodman also represented ex-Raiders player Damon Arnette in an assault case.

In court Thursday, Goodman told Judge Jones he needs more time to confirm his representation with Davis.

“I’m not going to confirm today, your honor,” said Goodman. “I’m going to ask the court for two weeks to continue the arraignment and for confirmation of counsel.”

Judge Jones granted the request.

“I’m going to give you two weeks, but in two weeks, we have to get this case moving,” Jones said.

After the hearing, Goodman told Channel 13 he needed to finalize issues in his agreement with Davis but did not specify what those issues were.

However, he expects a deal to be sealed soon and is already evaluating evidence.

MORE: New grand jury documents reveal what police found in Keefe D's Henderson home

“I’m not yet hired to review the grand jury transcripts,” Goodman said. “But the things that jump out, there’s no gun, there’s no car, and there are no witnesses from 27 years ago.”

Goodman said Davis intends to plead not guilty and will ask the court for bail once he is the confirmed counsel.

“I think Davis should be released on OR [own recognizance],” said Goodman. “He’s not a flight risk. He’s not a danger to the community. He’s lived in Henderson for 11 years. He’s not going anywhere.”

PREVIOUS: Grand jury will decide if evidence seized in Tupac raid is enough for criminal case

Goodman also said he had not reviewed Davis’ proffer agreement with Los Angeles Police Department detectives from nearly 15 years ago.

Davis was indicted by a grand jury in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur on September 29. The former Compton Crips gang leader is the only person charged with Tupac’s murder.

Davis is expected to be back in court on Nov. 2.