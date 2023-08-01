Watch Now
Ex-Raider Damon Arnette agrees to plea deal related to assault, weapons charges

Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 15:36:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Damon Arnette has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges on Tuesday, after being indicted by a grand jury on assault and weapon charges in May.

The former Las Vegas Raiders player is facing assault with a deadly weapon and concealed weapon charges following a January 2022 incident where he pointed a gun at a Park MGM valet.

According to court documents filed on Friday, Arnette is expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of drawing a deadly weapon and agreed to complete 25 hours of community service at a non-profit organization for each count. He will also a $1,000 fee, forfeit his firearm, and stay out of trouble for 90 days.

According to a police report on the incident, Arnette became "confrontational" after a valet refused to give the player his keys without identification. Another attendant recalled that Arnette cursed at the valet, saying, "Give me my mother-[expletive] keys."

The attendant also says he heard a gun cocking and observed Arnette holding a firearm.

Charges were originally filed after that incident but they were dropped in July 2022, until charges were reintroduced in early 2023.

