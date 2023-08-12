Grand jury will decide if evidence seized in Tupac raid is enough for criminal case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have released footage from the night earlier this year when a Henderson home was raided in relation to the Tupac Shakur murder case.

The body-worn camera video shows the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deparrtment’s raid of a home occupied by Duane Keith Davis, also known as "Keefe D," who has maintained that he was in a vehicle with the person who shot Shakur in a drive-by in Las Vegas in 1996.

WATCH: New body camera footage shows raid of home connected to Tupac Shakur murder case

While ABC News has learned that bullets found at the home do not match shell casings found at the crime scene, evidence will be turned over to a Clark County grand jury.

The grand jury will decide if any indictments are issued following the search.

Nobody has ever been charged in Shakur's murder, though the cold case has generated international interest in the years since Shakur's death.

Shot on Sept. 7, 1996, the rapper died six days later.

Shakur shot to stardom in the early 1990s as a rapper, first with the group Digital Underground, and then to a solo career.

He also starred in a number of movies, including "Above the Rim" and "Juice."