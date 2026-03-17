Hundreds of TSA workers at Harry Reid International Airport and across the country continue to work without pay, and some say morale among agents is suffering as the partial government shutdown continues.

Jill DeJanovich, AFGE 1260’s Chief Administrative Point of Contact for the State of Nevada, said the financial strain is real and growing for workers on the front lines.

WATCH| Jhovani Carrillo talks to a TSA union-leader on the effects the partial shutdown is having on TSA workers

TSA workers say morale is 'super low' as partial government shutdown stretches on

"The morale is super low. We are defeated. It's like, this continues to keep happening to us. Like, why are we being singled out as the agency that needs to be shut down all the time," DeJanovich said.

De Janovich has worked at Harry Reid International Airport for nearly 3 years. Like hundreds of TSA workers in the Las Vegas valley, she missed her first full paycheck last week as the partial government shutdown drags on.

"I have to be very frugal in how I spend my money. When I am home, I am home; I don't leave the house. I try to conserve gas as much as possible," De Janovich said.

During the last government shutdown, DeJanovich said she was forced to take out a loan from her retirement account. This time, she said that option is no longer available.

"I am good for next month. After next month, I do not know where I will be at. I'll have to find more sources of income, may have to get a nother job." DeJanovich said.

More than 300 TSA officers have quit nationwide since the shutdown began, adding pressure to those still reporting to work. At Harry Reid International Airport, sick calls have doubled from a daily average of roughly 50 to 100 calls per day.

Despite that, the airport has not seen the long security lines being reported like the ones at other airports across the country. DeJanovich said that is because local agents remain deeply committed to their mission.

"We have a lot of very dedicated officers that will continue to come in for the mission because they remember why we are here, and it's still important to screen those passengers, to screen that luggage, so they will keep coming because of that," De Janovich said.

That dedication, De Janovich said, is what keeps TSA agents focused on keeping travelers safe.

"I try to remember that anybody who is flying could be a family member of mine and I treated as such, so everybody can have faith in that," De Janovich said.

De Janovich also had a direct message for Nevada lawmakers.

"Everybody just needs to come to the table and realize there are real people out here being affected. These families are losing their homes, they're losing their cars. Our creditors are not giving us any leeway on paying our bills. We need help. You guys cannot go on recess," De Janovich said.

If you are a TSA worker, you may be eligible for unemployment.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) shared the following guidance:

Eligibility for Unemployment Benefits

• Federal employees who have been furloughed may be eligible for UI benefits.

• Federal employees who are working without pay may also apply; eligibility is determined on a case‑by‑case basis under state and federal guidelines.

• Federal contractors may be eligible depending on the terms of their employment and loss of income.

• Final benefit determinations are made after review of each individual claim, consistent with applicable laws and regulations.

How to Apply

Impacted DHS employees can file an unemployment claim through the State of Nevada’s unemployment portal at nui.nv.gov. Federally furloughed or unpaid TSA workers are waived from work-search requirements.

Returning to Work and Overpayments

Once the shutdown ends and employees receive back pay, they will be required to repay UI benefits for weeks in which back pay covers the period of unemployment.

Support and Assistance

Claimants with questions may visit nui.nv.gov for additional information, resources, and guidance.